Arizona lawmaker proposes 'homicide by abortion' legislation

Republican state Rep. Walt Blackman previously called abortion clinics “death factories.”

An Arizona lawmaker has introduced legislation that would require prosecutors to charge women who decide to get abortions and the doctors who perform the procedures with homicide.

Republican state Rep. Walt Blackman, who is known for his strict stance against abortion, previously called abortion clinics “death factories.”

The Arizona Republic reported that the bill expands the definition of a “person” to include an unborn child in the womb “at any stage of development.”

It also removes any protections for mothers or medical professionals.

Nine other Republican representatives have supported the bill. Democratic lawmakers criticized the proposal.

Arizona Politics