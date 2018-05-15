PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A couple of linemen with Arizona Public Service provided some kindness amid the chaos as residents scrambled to evacuate the Viewpoint Fire.

The quick-moving wildfire left evacuees little time to gather all their possessions; even pets were left behind.

APS workers headed in to disconnect services to the evacuated area to protect the firefighters. When they did, they found a woman by herself who had been crying. She had two horses in a trailer.

She told crews that she got her horses, but she couldn't get her 9-year-old dog Buddy in time. The devastated woman gave workers her address and phone number and, explaining that her door was unlocked, asked them to please help save Buddy.

Luckily, APS supervisor Robbie Houle and troubleman Robbie Long are dog lovers. As the workers de-energized the lines, they went straight to the woman’s house and scooped up Buddy.

After an exciting car ride, Buddy was reunited with his grateful owner.

© 2018 KPNX