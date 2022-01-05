APS to assist California as more than 20,000 residents go without power since Christmas

APS will be in northern California for up to a week assist those who've been without power since Christmas.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — After more than 20,000 northern California residents have been without power since Christmas, the Arizona Public Service, APS, power restoration crews are being sent to the rescue.

Areas in northern California across the Sierra Nevada mountain range received record snowfall over the holidays, with some areas totaling over 100 inches of snow for the month of December.

Some customers have been without power since Christmas and could be expected to stay without power until mid-January without assistance from neighboring electric utilities, ABC 10 in Sacramento reported.

APS crews are expected to be in California for 5 to 7 days and will assist with downed power lines, replacing power poles, replacing electrical equipment.

