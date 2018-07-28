APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Detectives are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed an armed man during a home invasion while a second suspect fled the area Saturday morning in Apache Junction.

According to Pinal County Sheriff's Office, two armed suspects entered a home near US 60 and Tomahawk Road Saturday around 11 a.m. The homeowner struggled with one of the suspects, shooting him. Detectives believe the second suspect took off in a dark-colored car.

The shot suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital, PCSO said.

Other people were inside the home at the time and were not injured.

PCSO did not immediately release any more information. This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available.

