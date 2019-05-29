PHOENIX — Lana Peoples couldn't believe her eyes, seeing a news story on the death of Avondale Marine Justin Hinds.

"I didn't know anything about rip currents until this incident," Peoples said.

A week after Hinds drowned in a rip current off the coast of North Carolina, Peoples's 5-year-old grandson was swept away in knee-high water with her daughter's boyfriend, Austin Potter. Both drowned in one of the many fierce rip currents along that part of the coast recently.

"It's amazing and quite tragic how quickly something can go from a fun day at the beach to something that's basically someone's worst nightmare," Peoples said.

At least six people, including Justin Hinds, have drowned in a North Carolina rip current since the beginning of May. Several reports say lifeguards made 20 rip current related rescues on Memorial Day alone.

Experts say these dangerous forces of nature can be found off any coast in the United States, but for some reason, we are seeing more of them early in this swimming season.

These dangerous currents can claim the lives of even the most experienced swimmers. Justin Hinds was a highly trained Marine, and Erin Peoples says her boyfriend Austin was very experienced around ocean water.

"Austin was a strong swimmer, and we've had many strong swimmers get caught recently. It doesn't matter how strong a swimmer you are and how much you know. It can get you," Erin said.

Lifeguards warn swimmers to pay close attention to the flags at their local beach. Red flags signal dangerous conditions and suggest staying out of the water altogether.

However, if you do get caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore instead of toward it. Experts also say it's a great idea to bring a flotation device such as a boogie board with you in the ocean no matter how strong a swimmer you are.

