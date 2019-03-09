A golf resort in Arizona may be home to a Hohokam village dating back 12,000 years.

Maintenance crews at the Kino Springs Golf Resort in Nogales dug up human remains last week while working on buried water pipes, the Nogales International reports.

But there was no murder case to solve here. After the remains were sent to the medical examiner in Pinal County, the remains were determined to be prehistoric.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper that the case would be handed over to the Arizona State Museum.

Experts from the Arizona State Museum believe the remains could be from the first people to ever live in the Santa Cruz River Valley.