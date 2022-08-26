AmeriCorps sending volunteers to Arizona food banks

The agency will be opening up full-time positions in its VISTAS program designed to help food banks in a variety of different roles.

MESA, Ariz. — Food banks and pantries across the state will be getting a little help thanks to Uncle Sam.

AmeriCorps, the government agency that engages more than 5 million Americans in volunteer programs, is opening 33 new positions for their VISTAS program, designated to be assigned to food banks across the state.

VISTAS (Volunteers in Service to America) are volunteers who work with non-profits and government agencies to address issues of poverty and food insecurity.

“The number one component to making sure you recruit a great VISTAS is a passion,” said Angie Rodgers, CEO of Arizona Food Bank Network. “Making sure that you have that commitment to our community, making sure that you understand that you would be giving up your time and your energy to help someone else that might need it more than you."

The initiative, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will add staff to food banks and community pantries in high-need areas. The responsibilities of the VISTAS will vary greatly. Some would be responsible for supervising food distribution or training food bank volunteers, while others may be responsible for community outreach.

“For us, we have one that's going to come to help us do some storytelling and to interview people that are going through food insecurity,” said Dave Richins, CEO of United Food Bank. ”The other one is involved in capacity building; helping our agency specifically serve more people in a better way.”

For those interested in becoming a VISTA, AmeriCorps posts open positions online.

“We also are able to support them [VISTA members] with a modest living allowance,” explained Jill Sears, a regional administrator for AmeriCorps. “So, they're able to serve full-time for a year. They also could receive an education award or an end-of-service stipend. There are a number of benefits that come with being a VISTA member: health benefits, Childcare benefits, there's a suite of supports for VISTAS so that they're able to serve full-time for a year.”

