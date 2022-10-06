Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old boy last seen in Buckeye

Authorities are searching for 9-month-old Raylon Tucker and his biological mother, Jessica Jones Angulo.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant boy last seen in Buckeye.

Buckeye police said authorities are searching for 9-month-old Raylon Tucker and his biological mother, Jessica Jones Angulo, after she allegedly took the baby in a violent early morning home invasion near Baseline and Miller roads.

Police said around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Angulo and three other suspects broke into the home, assaulted the homeowners, threatened them with a gun, and then grabbed Raylon before driving away from the scene.

Investigators learned one of the victims is Raylon's biological father who has been involved in an ongoing custody dispute with Angulo.

Buckeye police immediately began working with other Arizona law enforcement agencies to try and locate Raylon and Angulo. Investigators located and arrested 36-year-old Jessica Howard Davila for her involvement in the home invasion and they located the suspect's vehicle.

Angulo is described as a Black female, 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds.

Raylon is described as being 2’5” tall, 19 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and diaper.

The whereabouts of Raylon and Angulo are unknown. There are also two suspects outstanding including 19-year-old Exzavior Jones and an unidentified female. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

Buckeye police are searching for 9-month-old Raylon Tucker and his biological mother, 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, after she took the baby in a violent early morning home invasion near Baseline and Miller. An Amber Alert has been issued. pic.twitter.com/ZemZ5ju2zo — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) June 10, 2022

