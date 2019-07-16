Troopers from the Louisiana State Police arrested the non-custodial parents of two missing children that were the subject of an Arizona Amber Alert, early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., troopers say they spotted a 2008 Dodge Ram, identified in a recent Amber Alert, heading eastbound on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish. Troopers stopped the truck and found the two missing children being held by their non-custodial parents, 34-year-olds Jerry Jay Kirkley and Melissa Joy Gladden.

Kirkley and Gladden were arrested.

The kids were found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued after two young children were taken from the custody of the Department of Child Safety around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Florence police said the kids were taken by their parents. It was believed that the couple was traveling to Louisiana or Mississippi.

Detectives said the mother's cell phone showed they were in Texas earlier Tuesday morning.

According to DPS, the alert was canceled late Tuesday night.

Lousiana State Police praises the Amber Alert system for helping them locate the kids.

WWL-TV in New Orleans contributed