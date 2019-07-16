Editor's Note: The above video is from Tuesday when the Amber Alert was still active.

An Amber Alert that was issued after two young children were taken from the custody of the Department of Child Safety around 7:30 Tuesday morning has been canceled, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Florence police said 2-year-old Blaze Kirkley and nearly 5-month-old Ryder Kirkley were taken by their parents, Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley. It was believed that the couple was traveling to Louisiana or Mississippi in a 2008 Dodge pickup truck.

Detectives said the mother's cell phone showed they were in Texas earlier Tuesday morning.

According to DPS, the alert was canceled late Tuesday night. The children were found safe.

Louisiana troopers spotted the pickup in Louisiana around 1 a.m. Wednesday, state police said. The two children were found safe and their parents were taken into custody.

