PHOENIX — A new bar and late-night restaurant called Hatter & Hare is transporting you to the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland.

Located along 7th Street, just north of Bethany Home Road, Hatter & Hare is an adult wonderland with unique decor, creative cocktails and Wonderland-inspired foods.

“We wanted to take the idea of all things Lewis Carroll and Alice in Wonderland and go as far as we possibly could," said Anthony Georgoulis, Director of Operations for Glass Half Full.

There are not enough off-the-wall adjectives to describe the vibe.

“From the moment you walk in it’s the combination of what we call the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party: whimsical, the English Tea Garden: fun, and the kinda comfy parts of the Queen of Hearts' Castle: big comfortable furniture, velvet, plush," said Georgoulis.

And of course, the wacky, peculiar oddities. There are upside-down tables on the ceilings, mirrors everywhere, things a little bit ajar, crooked and sideways frames, grandfather clocks fill the walls. Psychedelic murals & playing cards. It’s a grownup’s fantasy playground.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“We are a mixology-based lounge, we serve food late night all the way until 2 a.m. This is a place for the grownups to relax, get away and escape from it all," said Georgoulis.

The drinks, found on the Drink Me menu, are quirky.

“Super clever drinks, drinks that change color, large format drinks that four, six, eight people can share," said Georgoulis.

It's a giant tea party, without tea.

When you jump down the rabbit hole, feast on delicious food from the Eat Me menu.

“Some really neat appetizers, really nice salads, but we also wanted the people who are craving a true late-night dining experience to have something they can sink their teeth into," said Georgoulis.

Hatter & Hare's slogan is "We’re All Mad Here" and mad has never sounded so fun.

“It’s not just another bar that just happens to have good drinks, we really want our guests to feel comfortable here," said Georgoulis.

You can visit the adult wonderland at Hatter & Hare Tuesday-Friday 4 p.m.-2 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

© 2018 KPNX