Workers plan rally at Sky Harbor Airport, call for better working conditions

Airport service workers announced that they'll be joining workers across the country to demand that Congress pass the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — National cries for better working conditions are starting to sound from right here in Phoenix at Sky Harbor Airport.

Airport service workers with the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport alongside the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) will rally on Thursday to demand that Congress pass the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act.

Proponents of the bill said that it's aimed at ensuring that workers have a living wage, benefits, and healthcare.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

"Without affordable healthcare, paid leave, safe working conditions or guaranteed protections on the job, airport service workers — whose wages have been near poverty level for the past 20 years — are facing a crisis fueled by corporate greed," said union representative Olivia Rasmussen.

Angel Ortiz, a passenger services agent at Sky Harbor Airport, said that the bill is essential for ensuring that airport jobs can sustain families.

"For nearly three years, service workers like me have sacrificed our health to keep airports safe and running during a deadly pandemic, yet we’re making poverty wages," Angel said.

"Corporations are guzzling record profits, but the workers that keep our airports open and accessible aren’t paid living wages — and forget about benefits or health care. It’s time for Congress to pass the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act to make sure airport jobs are good jobs that allow us to put food on the table, pay the bills and build a brighter future for our families."

This rally is part of events happening at 15 major airports across the country. Together those airports control roughly 45% of all U.S. domestic air travel, and 65% of all U.S. travel through major hubs, Rasmussen said.

The rally will be held on the second floor of Sky Harbor Terminal 4 on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.

Inspiring Arizona