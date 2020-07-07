Helicopter crashes in forest while battling Polles Fire

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) has been issued at the airport due to the crash, Payson Airport Coordinator Dennis Dueker said.

PAYSON, Ariz. — A helicopter crashed in the Tonto National Forest while battling the Polles Fire on Tuesday, the FAA Pacific Division said.

The helicopter was assisting in battling the wildfire, the FAA said. The fire has burned approximately 580 acres in the forest as of Tuesday morning.

The only person in the helicopter was reportedly the pilot, officials said. No information has been released yet on the status of the pilot or how the crash happened.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) has been issued at the airport due to the crash, Payson Airport Coordinator Dennis Dueker said. All flights in the area will be grounded until the TFR is lifted.

The Polles Fire ignited Friday night by lightning from passing isolated storms, the United States Forest Service said. It currently sits at 0% containment.

Payson Airport Arizona Care Hospice is offering a grief recovery class beginning Tu... esday, October 2, 2018 through November 20, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hway, Payson AZ 85541. Casey Ewbank, MSW is facilitating. Whether loss was recent or long ago, it may be limiting your ability to participate fully in life.

The fire is burning around 11 miles west of Payson, officials said. While there are reportedly no current threats to the communities of Fine-Strawberry or Payson, officials recommended citizens familiarize themselves with Arizona's Ready-Set-Go program to be prepared in the event of evacuations.

Ready, Set, Go! Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program adopted by the 15 Arizona Sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened. The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.