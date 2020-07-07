Helicopter crashes in forest while battling Polles Fire

PAYSON, Ariz. — A helicopter crashed in the Tonto National Forest while battling the Polles Fire on Tuesday, the FAA Pacific Division said.
The helicopter was assisting in battling the wildfire, the FAA said. The fire has burned approximately 580 acres in the forest as of Tuesday morning.
The only person in the helicopter was reportedly the pilot, officials said. No information has been released yet on the status of the pilot or how the crash happened.
A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) has been issued at the airport due to the crash, Payson Airport Coordinator Dennis Dueker said. All flights in the area will be grounded until the TFR is lifted.
The Polles Fire ignited Friday night by lightning from passing isolated storms, the United States Forest Service said. It currently sits at 0% containment.
The fire is burning around 11 miles west of Payson, officials said. While there are reportedly no current threats to the communities of Fine-Strawberry or Payson, officials recommended citizens familiarize themselves with Arizona's Ready-Set-Go program to be prepared in the event of evacuations.
RELATED: