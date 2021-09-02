Airbnb suspends 70 homes in Arizona for violating COVID-19 party policies

Airbnb says the listings were suspended in cities including Phoenix, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, Sedona and Paradise Valley.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from an August 2020 newscast.

Vacation rental company Airbnb announced Tuesday it suspended 70 homes across Arizona for violating the company's policy on parties and events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cities that the homes were suspended in included Phoenix, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, Sedona and Paradise Valley.

In August, Airbnb announced a global ban on using vacation rentals listed on its platform for parties or events with an occupancy cap set at 16 people, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airbnb said it may pursue legal action against those that violate the policy.

It's been a common occurrence nationwide during the pandemic, with bars and restaurants closed or having limited occupancy, many have used Airbnb rentals as party homes.

It has been a problem in Arizona previously. In July of last year, Airbnb suspended 50 local listings for violating policies related to parties and events.

“Protecting public health and reducing neighborhood disturbances are critical components of responsible travel,” John Choi, Arizona Public Policy Director for Airbnb, said in a release.

“We are committed to advancing our efforts to crack down on irresponsible behavior and will continue to work with our guests, hosts, and communities in Arizona to promote safe practices.”