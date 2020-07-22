Airbnb cracking down on 'party houses' in Arizona

The move comes as the company creates more measures to combat large gatherings in its listings during the pandemic.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from January.

The vacation rental company Airbnb has recently suspended or removed 50 Arizona listings from their platform in an effort to crack down on "party houses" during the pandemic.

The listings have all previously received complaints or otherwise violated the company's policies on parties and events, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The company had previously placed a ban on party houses as part of its "Trust Innovation" program last December, which looked to build "trust both among our own host-and-guest community and across the communities in which we operate," the company said on its website.

The 50 suspensions were reportedly communicated to the hosts last Friday and were enacted through the weekend, Airbnb said.

The suspensions affected listings in the following cities:

Antler Crest Estates

Bisbee

Chandler

Flagstaff

Lake Havasu City

Mesa

Phoenix

Scottsdale

Sedona

Surprise

Tempe

Tucson

The company has added several other "anti-party initiatives" to its policies, including placing restrictions on guests under the age of 25 which does not allow them to book a one-night reservation at the same listing the following weekend.

More information on the company's policies can be found here.