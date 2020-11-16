AIA considers postponing high school winter sports season due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The Arizona Interscholastic Association recommends the season to begin in January.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association made a recommendation to its executive board to consider postponing the start of the winter sports season due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The Arizona Interscholastic or AIA overseas high school sports and activities.

The recommendation is to have the winter high school sports season to begin in January with a mandatory two weeks of practice before games begin, according to a AIA spokesperson.

AIA's executive director David Hines will meet with state health and education officials this week to discuss the increase in coronavirus infections.

After the meeting, the executive board will consider if and when students will play this winter.

Practice for the winter season started on last Monday for the athletes in districts allowed to start playing based on community spread data.

For now, those athletes are still able to practice until further notice.

High School football resumed in late September after the AIA approved updated recommendations from its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

The potential hold on winter sports comes as confirmed coronavirus cases reached 276,912 and 6,302 coronavirus related deaths were reported as of Monday.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 1.14 on Saturday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.