Arizona Humane Society offering shelter, baths to animals affected by floodwaters in Gila Bend

AHS is offering multiple services for pets affected by weekend flood.

GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is providing multiple services for animals affected by the weekend flooding in Gila Bend.

AHS' Emergency Response Team is providing temporary pet sheltering for displaced animals and is offering decontamination baths for pets affected by the floodwaters, even if they aren't staying at the shelter.

At the moment, AHS is sheltering 20 dogs, 10 of which are two-week-old puppies and three birds displaced by the weekend flood.

Floodwaters can bring highly unsanitary and unhealthy conditions.

The pet shelter is located at 308 N. Martin Ave, Gila Bend, in the old school gymnasium.