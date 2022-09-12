‘Aggressive’ panhandlers may face charges in Glendale, according to new proposal

City leaders say it's an issue that has grown since the pandemic. Now, they want to make changes to stop it.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — You see it often in the Valley while you're waiting for the light to turn green. People with signs come up to your car asking for money.

The City of Glendale wants to change that.

A new proposal that will be brought forward to the City Council on Tuesday would make it a crime for panhandlers to ask for money from those in cars on public streets. It would also make it a crime for them to stand on a median.

The proposal also lists other areas where panhandling would not be allowed:

On public transportation

At bus stops

Within 15 feet of a bank

On private property, unless permitted by the tenant.

If approved, those who violate the ordinance would at first receive a civil violation which could result in a fine. Anytime after that would be a class 1 misdemeanor which, according to state statute, could land someone in jail.

The idea is in the early stages at this point. Meaning changes to this proposal could be coming.

A spokesperson with the City of Glendale said the issue of panhandling has continued to grow since the pandemic. They are also receiving reports of more aggressive panhandling.

When asked why this is being brought up now, a spokesperson said they’ve seen the success this type of ordinance has had in other communities making streets safer for pedestrians and drivers.

You can read the entire proposal here:

