TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Game and Fish Department are on the hunt for an aggressive bobcat after it allegedly bit a 4-year-old girl and four other people Sunday evening at Shannon Campground in Mount Graham.

According to officials, the victims have been treated for the bite and have since been released.

Visitors are advised to avoid Shannon and Snow camps.

Anyone who notices an aggressive bobcat in the affected area is advised to call 623-236-7201.