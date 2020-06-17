Agents arrest 23 undocumented people, seize fentanyl near Arizona border

Agents traced a suspicious car back to a nearby house where they discovered a group of undocumented people along with drugs.

NOGALES, Sonora — U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling ring near the Arizona-Mexico border last Friday and also seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl.

Two dozen people were arrested during the operation in Nogales. The department says border agents were called in to help Nogales police officers during a traffic stop.

Investigators say the two passengers inside a Honda sedan were undocumented nationals from Mexico, and that the driver, a legal resident, was smuggling them into the country.

Agents traced the car back to a nearby house where another 21 undocumented people were found along with drugs.

One man was identified as a Surenos gang member. Authorities say he will be charged with felony immigration violations.