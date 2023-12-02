AG Mayes sues Cochise County for reassigning election duties

Cochise County's supervisors voted to delegate all election duties to the county recorder. The attorney general said the move "steps far over the legal line."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing to stop Cochise County from restructuring how it manages future elections.

The county's board of supervisors recently voted 2-1 to give all election-related responsibilities over to the county recorder.

Most counties in Arizona have a nonpartisan elections director who oversees many of the duties of carrying out local elections. The county recorder is an elected official who also plays a role in elections by distributing ballots and registering voters.

Cochise County essentially reassigned all the election duties over to the recorder after their elections director resigned last month.

But the state attorney general believes that move "steps far over the legal line" and has filed a lawsuit to reject the county's arrangement.

"The people of Cochise County will be irreparably harmed if Defendants are permitted to implement the Agreement and thereby begin to plan, organize, pay for, and conduct elections unlawfully," the lawsuit states.

Mayes argues the county made this deal "without constitutional or statutory authority" since the supervisors are assigning powers to the recorder that the Arizona Legislature had delegated to them.

Cochise County attracted much attention following November's general election after the supervisors stalled certifying their ballot results. The supervisors eventually canvassed the election results after they were compelled to do so by a judge.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.