Newly released records show more of AG investigation into Arizona's 2020 election

Democrat Kris Mayes has released new records detailing the investigation conducted by the AG's office under the supervision of her Republican predecessor.

PHOENIX — An investigation into claims of widespread fraud made during Maricopa County's 2020 election could not be supported "by any factual evidence," according to new documents released by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

More than two years after a contentious election that saw Democrat Joe Biden narrowly win Arizona, local officials are continuing to release details about the dozens of allegations that were made in the months following the 2020 presidential race.

Arizona's newly-elected Democratic attorney general has now released documents generated under the tenure of her Republican predecessor that shed new light on how the state investigated the many claims of voter fraud made after Biden's victory.

According to a September 2022 memo released this week by Mayes' office, the attorney general was not able to substantiate claims of tabulators changing votes, election officials deleting voter information, or dead people submitting ballots.

"These allegations were not supported by any factual evidence when researched by our office," the memo states. "Some of the information was mischaracterized... while some were wholly false."

The memo mentions that the office did submit five alleged cases of voter fraud for prosecution based on complaints submitted to the office. Another 11 cases were submitted based on referrals from other agencies.

More than 10,000 hours were spent investigating claims of statewide voter fraud but the AG's office found that many of the people making these allegations did not supply proof to support them.

"While a significant majority of the complaints alleged irregularities with the election process, no evidence of election fraud, manipulation of the election process, or any instances of organized/coordinated fraud was provided by any of the complaining parties," the AG's memo said.

The summary mentions how the AG's office was unsuccessful in interviewing some elected officials, like state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who repeatedly made allegations of widespread voter fraud.

"Ms. Rogers refused to meet with us, saying she was waiting to see the 'perp walk' of those who committed fraud during the election," the report states.

Under the leadership of Republican Mark Brnovich, the AG's office had grown suspicious of groups making claims of voter fraud. In October 2022, an investigator in Brnovich's office asked the FBI to investigate a nonprofit that had been propagating claims of widespread fraud in Arizona.

Now that Mayes has released the September 2022 memo, some local leaders are wondering why it wasn't released sooner.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman, a Republican, said he's "disgusted" that Brnovich did not release the memo while he was still in office.

County officials have spent the last three years being called traitors and cheaters, Hickman said Tuesday, and yet this memo remained concealed from the public.

"It has been absolute hell on all of us, but I would do it again in a second and I believe that every member of this Board would do it again because all of us stayed within the law," Hickman stated.

Mayes also released a March 2022 report detailing how the AG's office investigated specific claims. That report can be found here.

