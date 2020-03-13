PHOENIX — Advocates say a transgender woman seeking asylum should be released after she was sexually assaulted and harassed while being detained in an Arizona immigration facility for nine months.

Several groups say the woman from Mexico is suffering from PTSD and should be released on humanitarian grounds while she awaits an appeal to her asylum denial.

They say transgender immigrants face unsafe conditions in detention and none are being held with members of the gender they identify with.

ICE says it prioritizes the health, safety, and welfare of all of those in its care and custody, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people.

FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, protesters hold up signs as they gather outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A transgender woman who has been detained with men in immigration custody for nine months says she's been sexually harassed and assaulted. Advocates say Alejandra Alor Reyes, an asylum-seeker from Mexico, is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and should be released on humanitarian grounds while she awaits an appeal to her asylum denial. They say transgender immigrants face unsafe conditions in detention and that none are being held with members of the gender they identify with. (AP Photo/Mary Hudetz, File)

AP