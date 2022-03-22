'Gov. Ducey has chosen discrimination': Advocates condemn Ducey for signing bills targeting trans youth

The Human Rights Campaign called Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to sign bills targeting transgender youth "cowardice."

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to sign legislation affecting the state's transgender community has immediately sparked outrage from advocates who believe the new laws are harmful to Arizona's youth.

The two bills signed Wednesday by the governor prohibit gender-affirming surgery for trans juveniles and ban trans athletes from competing on teams that align with their gender identity.

The Human Rights Campaign, a national organization aiming to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, condemned Ducey's actions and vowed to continue fighting for the rights of trans kids.

"Gov. Ducey has chosen discrimination over protecting the well-being of vulnerable children. This isn’t leadership, it’s cowardice," HRC wrote in a statement.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat, said she was disappointed in the governor's actions.

"How many kids will be harmed because of this legislation? How many kids will suffer until a future, more tolerant Legislature rights these wrongs?" Hoffman said in a statement.

We repealed 'no-promo homo' three years ago, a bigoted law that took decades to overturn.



Today, Governor @DougDucey sided with extremism, injected politics into our schools, and signed similarly hateful bills. — Kathy Hoffman (@Supt_Hoffman) March 30, 2022

Ducey defended his actions, claiming the "common-sense" legislation was intended to protect children from irreversible medical procedures and maintain "fairness" in school athletics.

But other Republican governors have recently declined to sign similar legislation.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed a bill last week similar to Arizona's legislation, which barred trans athletes from participating in girls' sports.

The first-term Republican governor said he rejected his state's bill in order to "improve the process" for how the legislation was drafted.

Equality Arizona, a local organization advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, called the new laws "draconian" and nothing more than a "moral panic" that has nothing to do with what's right for Arizona.

"Today is a setback, but it is not the end," the organization said in a statement.

Today, Governor Ducey signed SB 1165 and SB 1138 into law.



To the trans youth of Arizona, to trans adults, to the families and loved ones of trans youth and adults: your life is valuable beyond measure. Today is a setback, but it is not the end.https://t.co/NxCSxX8kHM — Equality Arizona (@equalityarizona) March 30, 2022

Democratic state Rep. Andres Cano called the new laws a "stain" on Arizona's history and said they'll "undoubtedly cause harm" to the trans community.

The American Civil Liberties Union accused Ducey of violating the civil rights of Arizona's residents by signing the legislation and threatened to take the state to court.

BREAKING: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has signed into law a ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth.



The government can’t violate our rights without a fight. We, alongside @ACLUaz and @NCLRights, will see you in court. — ACLU (@ACLU) March 30, 2022

