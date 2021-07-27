Advocacy group: Flagstaff land-use measures unconstitutional

The Goldwater Institute contends that the city deprive property owners of the right to decide what to do with their land.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An advocacy group contends a housing plan adopted by Flagstaff in 2018 and a land-use regulation approved in March violate property owners’ rights under the Arizona Constitution.

The Goldwater Institute contends that the city's actions regarding high-occupancy housing deprive property owners of the right to decide what to do with their land.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that demand letters filed by the institute cited a voter-approved 2006 constitutional amendment that says property owners are entitled to compensation if property value is reduced by enactment of land use law. The city said its lawyers were reviewing letters filed on behalf of property owners.

