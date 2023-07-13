ADOT unveils specialty Alice Cooper license plate

The Alice Cooper plate is one of five new specialty designs drivers in Arizona can purchase from ADOT.

PHOENIX — Since it's summertime and "school's out" in the Valley, now would be a good time to install Alice Cooper's special license plate.

Drivers in Arizona can get the face of the legendary rock star on their vehicles for a price of only $25.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Valley resident is the inspiration for one of five new license plate designs recently unveiled by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Dozens of specialty plates are offered by ADOT but none have before paid tribute to the Godfather of Shock Rock.

"We hope that many of my fellow Arizona neighbors will get this specialty plate for their cars and motorcycles to support teens in Arizona,” Cooper said in a statement.

Up to $17 of the $25 cost for specialty plates is donated to nonprofit organizations and the money raised from Cooper's plate will be given to the musician's Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa, where kids can learn to play music.

Cooper spent much of his youth living in the Valley and notably formed his first band, The Spiders, with his classmates at Phoenix's Cortez High School.

Cooper's plate was made possible after lawmakers passed a bill last year authorizing ADOT to create the design.

The four other new plate designs honor Arizona Realtors® Homes for All, Cancer Support for Families, Diné College Warriors, and the U.S. Army.

Information on purchasing a specialty plate can be found here.

