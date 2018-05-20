SUNFLOWER, Ariz. - All but one lane on State Route 87 is now open after a brush fire caused north and southbound closures near mile post 222 Sunday.

The fire, named the Potato Fire, is north of Sunflower and is burning close to 30 acres along the highway.

Just the SR 87 southbound left lane is closed.

The Potato Fire forced highway SR 87 to close earlier Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted. An initial tweet said all traffic was closed. Traffic was being rerouted to the Bush Highway.

SR 87 is CLOSED between the Bush Highway and SR 188 due to brush fire. Please avoid this area. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/AyHOPxEjtk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2018

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the southbound right lane reopened and both northbound lanes reopened, ADOT said.

Potato Fire burning along SR 87 near Sunflower. (Photo: SueAnn Canfield)

There are three hot shot crews on the scene with engine and water tender. An aircraft will assist to prevent the fire from crossing to the eastside of the road.

This is a photo of the fire that has closed SR 87 between the Bush Highway and SR 188. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/fHgt8kAaMy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2018

ADOT says to expect delays.

© 2018 KPNX