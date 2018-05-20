SUNFLOWER, Ariz. - All but one lane on State Route 87 is now open after a brush fire caused north and southbound closures near mile post 222 Sunday.
The fire, named the Potato Fire, is north of Sunflower and is burning close to 30 acres along the highway.
Just the SR 87 southbound left lane is closed.
The Potato Fire forced highway SR 87 to close earlier Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted. An initial tweet said all traffic was closed. Traffic was being rerouted to the Bush Highway.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the southbound right lane reopened and both northbound lanes reopened, ADOT said.
There are three hot shot crews on the scene with engine and water tender. An aircraft will assist to prevent the fire from crossing to the eastside of the road.
ADOT says to expect delays.