ADOT releases new charitable causes license plates

Some money raised in the purchasing of the plates will reportedly go towards charities.

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Department of Transportation has unveiled five new license plates, each themed with a different charitable cause.

The plates cost $25 per year, with another $25 per year if they are personalized. $17 of the cost will go towards whatever charity the license plate is based on.

The license plates are based off charities including:

Alzheimer’s Awareness - supports research to promote the scientific understanding and early detection of Alzheimer's disease and to educate Arizona residents about disease management.

Fiesta Bowl - supports charities and programs across the state of Arizona designed to promote youth, sports, and education.

Habitat for Humanity – supports Arizona families in need of decent, affordable housing.

Share the Road – the Rob Dollar Foundation and the Uphill Into The Wind organization to promote road safety and awareness for cyclists and runners.

Distinguished Flying Cross (Must be a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross medal, proof required) - a special fund to benefit veterans in Arizona.

The Arizona Historical Society, Northern Arizona University, and Phoenix International Raceway plates also sport new designs that have been available since July.

The license plates can be purchased here.