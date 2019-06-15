PHOENIX — Arizona is well-known for its quirky, safety-related messages posted on highway signs throughout the year.

But those signs will get an upgrade this weekend, as the state Department of Transportation has picked two winners in its annual freeway message safety contest.

The winners, "DRIVE LIKE THE PERSON YOUR DOG THINKS YOU ARE" and "DRINK & DRIVE? MEET POLICE AND SEE NEW BARS," will be displayed on highway signs through Sunday evening.

The two got the most of the 5,000 votes and beat out 13 other safety message finalists, the department said in a news release.

But who were the masterminds behind the clever messages? Mitzie Warner, a Chandler resident, submitted the man's best friend message, while David Posey of San Tan Valley sent in the clever play on words.

“Dogs see the best in us,” Warner said. “If we all drove like the people they believe us to be – a little nicer, a little more courtesy – it’d be much better.”

“I just want everyone to know with all the options we have out there today, like Uber and Lyft,” Posey said. “There is no sense in risking hurting someone else or yourself.”

State transportation director John Halikowski said he hopes drivers will "take the messages to heart when they see them" since the public invested their time into voting for them.