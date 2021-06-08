New federal requirements for CDL applicants are coming in 2022, ADOT says

In order to be approved for new commercial driver license, applicants must be trained by a registered provider.

PHOENIX — There will be new requirements for new commercial driver license applicants and individuals seeking to upgrade their CDL next year, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, ADOT announced the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will require new CDL applicants and those looking to upgrade to receive training from a certified organization on the national registry of Entry-Level Driver Training providers, beginning Feb. 7, 2022.

The ELDT training curriculum will focus on theory, range and road, according to a release from ADOT.

ADOT will need to validate that an applicant has completed these training requirements before they process and issue a CDL, the department shared.

The new requirement follows ADOT announcing recent stats that show crashes killed approximately 1,057 people in 2020.

This requirement impacts drivers attempting to:

Obtain a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time.

Upgrade an existing Class B CDL to a Class A CDL.

Obtain a school bus, passenger, or hazardous materials endorsement for the first time.

The ELDT regulations are not retroactive and don't apply to individuals holding a valid CDL or a school bus, passenger, or hazardous endorsement issued prior to Feb. 7.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/CDL.

