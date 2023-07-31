ADOT: 2022 was the second-deadliest year on Arizona's roads

Nearly 1,300 traffic fatalities were reported in Arizona last year, making it one of the deadliest years on the state's roads.

PHOENIX — The year 2022 has turned out to be one of the deadliest for traffic fatalities in Arizona, according to a new report from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic deaths increased again for the third year in a row after the state reported having 1,294 fatalities on Arizona's roads and highways, which was an 8% increase from 2021.

ADOT data shows that crashes associated with speeding accounted for the greatest share of traffic deaths and injuries. Deaths involving motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians all increased in 2022.

The fatality count is the second highest ever recorded by ADOT, coming up a bit short of the 1,301 traffic deaths reported in 2006.

The total number of injuries sustained from traffic collisions last year was 52,411, which was a slight increase from 2021.

“Most of these collisions are preventable if drivers do two things," said Major Jason Leonard, chief of staff of the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Highway Patrol Division. "First, avoid distractions and remain focused on the task of driving. Second, be patient and drive within the law, especially relating to speed, passing, and distracted driving."

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous