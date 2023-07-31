ADOT: 2022 was the second-deadliest year on Arizona's roads

PHOENIX — The year 2022 has turned out to be one of the deadliest for traffic fatalities in Arizona, according to a new report from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Traffic deaths increased again for the third year in a row after the state reported having 1,294 fatalities on Arizona's roads and highways, which was an 8% increase from 2021.
ADOT data shows that crashes associated with speeding accounted for the greatest share of traffic deaths and injuries. Deaths involving motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians all increased in 2022.
The fatality count is the second highest ever recorded by ADOT, coming up a bit short of the 1,301 traffic deaths reported in 2006.
The total number of injuries sustained from traffic collisions last year was 52,411, which was a slight increase from 2021.
“Most of these collisions are preventable if drivers do two things," said Major Jason Leonard, chief of staff of the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Highway Patrol Division. "First, avoid distractions and remain focused on the task of driving. Second, be patient and drive within the law, especially relating to speed, passing, and distracted driving."
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous