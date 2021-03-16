Additional facilities planned in Arizona for unaccompanied children and families crossing US-Mexico border

"We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

There are plans for additional facilities in Arizona to shelter unaccompanied children and families, according to a statement from United States Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released Tuesday.

The statement gave an update on what the current administration is doing to deal with the influx of migrants attempting to cross the border from Mexico into the United States.

"We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years. We are expelling most single adults and families. We are not expelling unaccompanied children. We are securing our border, executing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) public health authority to safeguard the American public and the migrants themselves, and protecting the children. We have more work to do," the statement said.

The Border Patrol facilities are crowded with children and Health and Human Services has not had the capacity to take them in.

Additional facilities to house unaccompanied children and families in Arizona and Texas are being set up, the statement announced.

The statement did not provide details as to when the facilities would be open and how many people they would be able to house.

"We are working with Mexico to increase its capacity to receive expelled families. We partnered with community-based organizations to test and quarantine families that Mexico has not had the capacity to receive," the statement said.

The federal government has partnered with local governments and health officials and will pay 100% of the costs to test, isolate and quarantine migrants in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of encounters at the southwest border has been increasing since April 2020.