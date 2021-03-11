Abducted 6-year-old girl, mother may be traveling through Arizona, police say

A young girl kidnapped from Georgia could be moving through Arizona as her abductor attempts to reach California, police say.

ARIZONA, USA — Police are advising Arizonans to be on the watch for a 6-year-old girl and her mother who were recently kidnapped by a suspect that authorities describe as "armed and dangerous."

Rachel Zecena and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, were allegedly abducted by Rachel's biological father on Sunday from Cumming, Georgia, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The suspect, identified as Alexis Zecena-Lopez, may be driving a Ford Focus hatchback with a Georgia license plate number of RVX9470.

On Monday night, the suspect's vehicle was seen near Seligman on Interstate 40 moving toward California.