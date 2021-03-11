Abducted 6-year-old girl, mother may be traveling through Arizona, police say

ARIZONA, USA — Police are advising Arizonans to be on the watch for a 6-year-old girl and her mother who were recently kidnapped by a suspect that authorities describe as "armed and dangerous."
Rachel Zecena and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, were allegedly abducted by Rachel's biological father on Sunday from Cumming, Georgia, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The suspect, identified as Alexis Zecena-Lopez, may be driving a Ford Focus hatchback with a Georgia license plate number of RVX9470.
On Monday night, the suspect's vehicle was seen near Seligman on Interstate 40 moving toward California.
"It’s believed that the child and biological mother are in danger and are believed to be traveling through Arizona," DPS wrote in a statement.