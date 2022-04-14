'A lot of damage is being done': Arizona will investigate off-highway vehicle issues

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation to create a committee to examine issues involving the use of off-highway vehicles throughout Arizona.

PHOENIX — A special legislative committee will spend the next couple of years investigating issues across Arizona involving off-road vehicles.

The state's abundant supply of open desert terrain has made Arizona a popular destination for drivers looking to use their off-highway vehicles.

But not every Arizonan seems to enjoy the presence of these OHV vehicles.

Sedona's mayor has told forest officials that OHV traffic has been causing "substantial environmental damage, health and public safety issues."

According to the Red Rock News, residents in the rural areas surrounding Sedona often complain to local governments about the noise and dust that's frequently generated by off-highway vehicles.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department have also had to put out public service announcements, warning OHV drivers to not drive off the trail.

"Doing donuts in your OHV and other reckless driving creates severe damage that can last for decades. Dangerous driving puts you and your OHV at risk of damage," Game and Fish recently wrote in a social media post.

State Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye, is attempting to find a way to appease angry rural residents and car enthusiasts who want to continue riding through Arizona's lands.

She introduced a bill this year to create a committee that would be dedicated to studying issues related to off-highway vehicles.

Problems involving these types of vehicles are broad and complex, Kerr said, so it makes sense to invite a bunch of stakeholders to investigate the issues.

"A lot of damage is being done in almost every area of the state where these are allowed," Kerr said during a legislative committee meeting.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed Kerr's bill this week after it passed through the Arizona House of Representatives by a vote of 41-11. All the nay votes came from Republican lawmakers.

The new committee will be tasked with submitting a report at the start of each year with recommendations regarding how OHVs can be better managed in Arizona.

"We need to look for a balanced approach to the solution," Kerr added.

The committee will consist of representatives from law enforcement, OHV rental and manufacturer companies, the agricultural industry, two members of the public, and four state lawmakers.

Existing state laws regulating OHVs can be found here.

