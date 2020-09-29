911 outage reported in Pima, Cochise and Yavapai counties. Here’s how to report an emergency

If you need to report an emergency, each county has an alternate phone line.

PHOENIX — If you need to report an emergency, 911 isn’t an option in several Arizona counties after outages were reported Monday afternoon.

The outages are happening throughout Pima, Cochise and Yavapai counties. The cause of the disruption is under investigation.

It’s unknown when 911 service will be restored.

If you need to report an emergency, each county has an alternate phone line.

Yavapai County and Flagstaff

Emergencies can be reported to (928) 649-1397.

This includes the need for fire and medical for the following communities: Camp Verde, Lake Montezuma, Rimrock, Cornville, Sedona, Village of Oak Creek (VOC), Clarkdale and Jerome.

Cochise County

Emergencies within the county can be reported to 803-3550.

Pima County

Emergencies within the county can be reported to 520-351-4900