9 Powerball tickets worth $50K each recently sold in Arizona

PHOENIX — The current Powerball jackpot continues to grow, but that doesn't mean we have to wait for a winner.
Lottery officials recently announced that the previous two drawings had nine separate winners. They weren't for the full jackpot but each ticket was worth at least $50,000.
Here's a breakdown of where the winning tickets were sold:
Five $50,000 Powerball winners were sold on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 at:
- Walmart, 1741 E Florence Rd, Casa Grande
- Bashas, 2323 W Hwy 70, Thatcher
- Swift Travel Center, 3099 W Shamrell Blvd, Flagstaff
- Circle K, 2182 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande (WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000)
- Cornville Market, 9420 E Cornville Rd, Cornville (WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000)
Four $50,000 Powerball winners were sold on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at:
- Sunmart, 18221 Tom Wells Rd, Ehrenberg
- Fry's Food Store, 3255 S Rural Rd, Tempe
- Arco AM/PM, 20838 N 19th Ave, Phoenix (WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000)
- Quiktrip, 847 N Arizona Ave, Gilbert (WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000)
As of Oct. 10, the Powerball jackpot is currently estimated at $1.725 billion ($756.6 million cash value) for Wednesday’s drawing. It is the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot in history.
