You could have one of nine winning Powerball tickets in Arizona worth $50,000

PHOENIX — The time has finally arrived! The Powerball lottery for the biggest jackpot in history finally occurred after an overnight delay.
There is good news and bad news.
Bad news: only one winning ticket for the full jackpot was sold in California. So no new billionaires in Arizona this time.
Good news: There were nine winning tickets that won $50,000 in Arizona. Are you one of them? Here are the locations where the winning tickets were sold.
- Saya Mustang, 609 E Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046
- Beaver Dam Lodge, 451 Co Hwy 91, Littlefield, AZ 86432
- Safeway, 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail, AZ 85641
- Safeway, 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248
- Fry's, 2010 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
- Circle K, 360 E Patagonia Hwy, Nogales, AZ 85621
- Walmart, 1606 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209
- Last Stop Travel Center, 20331 N Us Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ 86445
- CVS, 3610 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
So before you throw out your tickets, double check because they might be a winner! And if you still have any tickets purchased for the Nov. 5, drawing, it may be a $50,000 winner.
