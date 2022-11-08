You could have one of nine winning Powerball tickets in Arizona worth $50,000

No, you didn't win the $2 billion jackpot, but nine Arizonans are $50,000 richer.

PHOENIX — The time has finally arrived! The Powerball lottery for the biggest jackpot in history finally occurred after an overnight delay.

There is good news and bad news.

Bad news: only one winning ticket for the full jackpot was sold in California. So no new billionaires in Arizona this time.

Good news: There were nine winning tickets that won $50,000 in Arizona. Are you one of them? Here are the locations where the winning tickets were sold.

Saya Mustang, 609 E Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046

Beaver Dam Lodge, 451 Co Hwy 91, Littlefield, AZ 86432

Safeway, 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail, AZ 85641

Safeway, 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248

Fry's, 2010 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

Circle K, 360 E Patagonia Hwy, Nogales, AZ 85621

Walmart, 1606 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209

Last Stop Travel Center, 20331 N Us Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ 86445

CVS, 3610 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086

So before you throw out your tickets, double check because they might be a winner! And if you still have any tickets purchased for the Nov. 5, drawing, it may be a $50,000 winner.

