WITTMANN, Ariz. - A wildfire northwest of the Phoenix area is now burning 80 acres of land and is 10 percent contained, Arizona State Forestry says.

The fire, now called the Painted Wagon Fire is located 15 to 20 miles west of Wittmann. According to the state forestry department, two structures have been lost in the fire.

The type and size of those structures is unknown at this time. The fire is reportedly moving at a slow rate of speed.

Google Maps

AZ State Forestry

AZ State Forestry

This is a developing story and we will update with new information as it becomes available.