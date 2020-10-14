8 saguaros cut down in Arizona national park

Officials with the National Park Service are looking for the public's help as they investigate the vandalism near the Scenic Trailhead area.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from September.

National park officials are searching for information after eight saguaro cacti were found cut down in Saguaro National Park earlier this month.

Officials with the National Park Service announced Wednesday that they were looking for the public's help as they investigate the vandalism near the Scenic Trailhead area.

The eight saguaros of various ages were cut down and left laying along the Scenic Trail, officials said.

Rangers responded to a report that multiple saguaro cacti were cut down along the Scenic Trail and found the saguaros ranging in height from one foot to 10 feet tall slashed or cut down.

The damage is believed to have occurred on or around Oct. 3.

"All plants, animals, and resources in the national park are protected,” Superintendent Leah McGinnis said in the release. “Damage to saguaro cacti is especially disheartening because they are the reason for the park’s establishment."

These cacti "grow very slowly and hold special significance to the people who live here," McGinnis added.

"A 10- foot cactus could easily be 100 years old and it was killed in a senseless act of vandalism."