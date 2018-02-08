TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 77-year-old man with unknown medical issues after he went missing Thursday morning.

The sheriff's department said Donald Gene Williams was last seen around 11:30 near Orange Grove Road and La Cholla Boulevard in Tucson. Officials believe he is traveling on foot.

Williams is about 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He also has salt and pepper facial hair, deputies said.

Williams was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a New York Yankees hat, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information on the location of Williams is urged to call 911.

