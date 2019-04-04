PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon National Park says a 67-year-old visitor died after falling 400 feet below the canyon's South Rim.

The man fell Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. near the Yavapai Geology Museum in Grand Canyon Village.

Park rangers found the man, and the park's helicopter and technical rescue team were able to recover his body.

At this time the area is open and accessible to visitors, park officials say.

This fall comes just a week after a man in his 50s from Hong Kong slipped and fell while trying to take photographs at Eagle Point on the Hualapai Tribe's reservation.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

In a news release about the death, the park reminded visitors to stay on designated trails and keep a distance from the edge of the rim by staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.