Six people were killed in a two-car crash on U.S. 89 north of Cameron Saturday evening, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Two people in a Kia passenger car were killed and four in a Hyundai also died in the crash about five miles north of Cameron at 5:11 p.m. The Navajo Times reports that two men from Kayenta were in the Kia, which crossed the center line and hit the Hyundai head-on.

The report also says that the four people in the Hyundai were a family from Colombia, and that alcohol may be a factor in the crash, citing a law enforcement source.

DPS said that the investigation is ongoing.

This was one of seven fatal crashes DPS investigated within 24 hours, according to DPS Director Col. Frank Milstead.

We are working to learn more information and will update as new information becomes available.