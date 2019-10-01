Arizona foodies, rejoice! Some of the top restaurants to try this year are right here in our backyard, according to Yelp.

Six Arizona restaurants were featured on Yelp’s "Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. 2019" list.

"In our sixth annual list, we are honoring eateries from across the US that rank so highly in the Yelp community’s opinion that they earned the status of “must try this year,” the reviews website writes.

The top Arizona restaurant to try in 2019 is Worth Takeaway in Mesa in the list's top 20 at number 14, which has a 5-star Yelp rating out of 579 reviews.

Kodo Sushi Sake in Scottsdale is number 26 followed by Homer’s Smokehouse BBQ in San Tan Valley at 39, Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix at 68 and Momo Bowl in Apache Junction at 76.

Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert is the lowest Arizona restaurant on the list at 83.

Bangers & Brews in Bend, Oregon is the top restaurant to try in 2019, according to Yelp.