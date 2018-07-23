The drawing for the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot will take place July 24.

An increase in ticket sales has bumped the jackpot to $512 million for Tuesday's drawing.

This is the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the 11th largest in U.S. lottery history.

According to an Arizona lottery spokesperson, the last Mega Millions drawing on Friday produced 1,801,687 winning tickets, including two second-tier winners of $1 million and 47 third-tier winners of $10,000.

The lottery hit its sixth-largest jackpot just a few weeks ago.

