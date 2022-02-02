Check your numbers! Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Chandler

The winner matched 4 out of the 5 numbers, and the Powerball number, lottery officials said.

CHANDLER, Ariz — 2/2/22 was a very lucky day for someone holding a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket.

Arizona Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at a Circle K, located at 3989 W Ray Rd. in Chandler.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were:

18, 29, 33, 62, 63 with the Powerball 15

If you have the winning ticket, head over to the store to claim your prize!

