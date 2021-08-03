People evacuated as 'Pumpkin Fire' burns near Tonto Basin

The Red Cross said 50 homes were immediately threatened.

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — An estimated 60-acre fire started near Tonto Basin Monday afternoon. Fifty homes were in danger, according to the Red Cross.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in a tweet Monday structures are threatened and that the Gila County Sheriff's Office is conducting evacuations as the fire is being pushed northwest due to wind.

The fire has been named the "Pumpkin Fire."

The county's health department says the evacuation zone spans from Old Highway 188 to the transfer station road, approximately between Highway 188 and Tonto Creek.

As a result of the Punkin Fire. Gila County Sheriff's Office has issued a "GO" evacuation order for the area of Punkin Center. The area is from old highway 188 to the transfer station road, between highway 188 and Tonto creek.

The fire has closed State Route 188 in both directions west of Punkin Center between E Slate Creek Trl (265) to E Slate Creek Trl (263).

Arizona DOT announced the closure on March 8, 2021.

The Red Cross opened a shelter for evacuees at the Payson Senior Center, 512 W. Main Street, Payson. The shelter was opened at 4 p.m.

Tonto National Forest crews joined to help to put out the fire.