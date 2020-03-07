5-year-old taken to hospital after collapsing at Apache Lake

PHOENIX — A 5-year-old child was taken to the hospital after collapsing at Apache Lake, officials said Friday.
The child was reportedly in full cardiac arrest when Rural Metro got the call.
A doctor who was at the lake did CPR on the child and got them breathing by the time a medical crew arrived, officials said.
The child was taken to a local hospital by helicopter, officials said.
The child's condition was not immediately known.
Family told Rural Metro that the 5-year-old was possibly exposed to carbon monoxide during a boat ride and that may have lead to the incident.
