x
Skip Navigation

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

arizona

5-year-old taken to hospital after collapsing at Apache Lake

The child was reportedly in full cardiac arrest when Rural Metro got the call.
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

PHOENIX — A 5-year-old child was taken to the hospital after collapsing at Apache Lake, officials said Friday. 

The child was reportedly in full cardiac arrest when Rural Metro got the call.

A doctor who was at the lake did CPR on the child and got them breathing by the time a medical crew arrived, officials said.

The child was taken to a local hospital by helicopter, officials said. 

The child's condition was not immediately known. 

Family told Rural Metro that the 5-year-old was possibly exposed to carbon monoxide during a boat ride and that may have lead to the incident. 

RELATED: Bush Fire burning 193,455 acres in central Arizona is 98% contained

RELATED: Crowds test the waters on Salt River Tubing's opening day, delayed by COVID-19

RELATED: Salt River Tubing reopening Saturday