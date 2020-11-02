A 5-year-old girl and two adults were seriously injured after two vehicles collided head-on in northern Arizona on Monday afternoon.

One of the adults, a 46-year-old woman, drove her 2012 Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on Cornville Road near Kimberly Way in Rimrock.

The woman, who was not identified, crashed into a 37-year-old man driving a 2007 Ford F-150, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The woman also had her 5-year-old daughter in a normal seat instead of a child seat, resulting in serious injuries, according to YCSO.

Fire crews had to use hydraulic tools to remove them from both vehicles.

The child was flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with apparent internal bleeding. Both drivers were flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in serious condition with multiple injuries.

Witnesses told authorities that the Suburban was weaving on Cornville Road at Page Springs Road and crossed over the centerline several times.

The woman who drove the Suburban said she thought she had fallen asleep and admitted to using pain pills and medical marijuana earlier.

Deputies found evidence of drug use in her purse along with medical marijuana prescriptions. Blood test results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately released.