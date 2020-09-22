The creepy crawlers can be a nuisance for Valley homeowners. Here are some tips to get rid of them.

PHOENIX — Scorpions. You can find them almost everywhere in Arizona. And more specifically, your home.

These critters can easily become unwanted house guests for Valley residents and disposing of them can be difficult.

If you come across scorpions in your home, here are a few tips to get rid of them.

Don't hit it with a fly swatter

If you come across a scorpion with babies on its back, don't hit it with anything. Brandon Bear from Frontino Pest Control said the babies could scatter, causing an infestation.

Suck them up with a vacuum

By using a vacuum, you keep all the scorpions contained, avoiding the chance of them escaping back into your home. If you don't have a vacuum, you can try to contain it with a jar and a sheet of paper.

No wood piles and river rocks

Try to keep all wood piles and river rocks away from your home, Bear said. Scorpions head to homes looking for moisture and food sources, and I wood and rocks are prime locations.

Always check your shoes

If you ever keep your shoes outside or in the garage, always check inside them before you put them on. Shoes are a prime hiding spot for scorpions.

Keep a black light handy

If you think scorpions are in your home or yard, you can easily spot scorpions at night with a black light. If you shine a black light on a scorpion, their body will illuminate and become visible in the darkness.

These are just a few suggestions to help you deal with scorpions, but ultimately, scorpions can be very dangerous. In most cases, scorpion removal should best be left to the professionals.