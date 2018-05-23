A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Wednesday.
This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.
Drought on tap to intensify over US Southwest
Projections have only 43 percent of the average amount of water into Lake Powell this year.
Kilauea's Wrath Threatens Power Plant — And Hawaii's Most Powerful Industry
The lava just keeps flowing.
Plans Unveiled For Hance Park In Downtown Phoenix
Plans includes built-in clouds.
Golden Knights ride improbable run to Cup Final
The Golden Misfits punch their Golden Ticket to the finals.
Everything you need to know for Phoenix Comic Fest 2018
Convention fun in the sun.
